Chiefs' Frank Clark: No practice Wednesday
Clark (neck) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
The Chiefs got plenty of pressure on Aaron Rodgers in Week 8 sans Clark, but having him back will still be a clear upgrade on their defensive front. He's stamped with a week-to-week designation, however, so his absence from the first official practice of the week is unfavorable news for his chances of playing Sunday against the Vikings.
