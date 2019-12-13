Chiefs' Frank Clark: Officially questionable
Clark (illness/shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Broncos.
Clark is still recovering from a stomach virus, which necessitated a meeting with a specialist earlier this week after he lost around 12 pounds, per Peter Schrager of FoxSports.com. The veteran defensive end kicked off the week with back-to-back absences from practice, but he took the field without limitations Friday. According to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star, coach Andy Reid said after Friday's session that Clark is trending in the right direction to play, but the 26-year-old's status won't be confirmed until the Chiefs release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.
