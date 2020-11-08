Clark (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Clark never practiced fully this week while managing the knee injury, but he was at least able to get some limited activity in Thursday and Friday. Assuming he doesn't experience any setbacks while warming up or during the contests, Clark should start and handle his usual snap count. The defensive end has tallied 18 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery through the Chiefs' first eight games.