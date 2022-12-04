site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Frank Clark: Playing Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Clark (illness) is active Sunday against the Bengals, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Clark was a late addition to the team's injury report, but apparently he's feeling well enough to play. His ability to suit up should be a boon for the Chiefs' pass rush against the Bengals.
