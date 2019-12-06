Play

Clark (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Clark began the week as a limited practice participant, but it appears the illness relegated him to non-participation Thursday and Friday. The 26-year-old may end up being a game-time decision, and according to Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star, the 26-year-old will be making the trip to New England.

