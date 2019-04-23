Chiefs' Frank Clark: Reaches five-year deal with KC
Clark and the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a five-year, $105.5 million contract with $63.5 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Clark and the Chiefs were likely in negotiations on a new deal before the trade was made official, as it took less than an hour to agree to a contract with his new club. He should slot in immediately as a starting defensive end for a Chiefs team that fell just short in the AFC Championship Game a season ago and will capitalize with a big payday coming off of a 13-sack 2018 campaign.
More News
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Trade to Kansas City imminent•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Could be available for trade•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Unlikely to sign franchise tag•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Gets franchise tag•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Top candidate for franchise tag•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Erupts in contract year•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Our latest non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest non-PPR mock draft, including where the...
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...