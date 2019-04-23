Clark and the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a five-year, $105.5 million contract with $63.5 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Clark and the Chiefs were likely in negotiations on a new deal before the trade was made official, as it took less than an hour to agree to a contract with his new club. He should slot in immediately as a starting defensive end for a Chiefs team that fell just short in the AFC Championship Game a season ago and will capitalize with a big payday coming off of a 13-sack 2018 campaign.

