Clark (shoulder/illness) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Clark was limited during Wednesday's practice and sat out of Thursday and Friday's sessions due to an illness, but he's good to go for the critical AFC showdown. The 26-year-old defensive end has picked up his pass rush lately with four sacks over the last four contests, but it'll be tough to get to Tom Brady, who has been sacked on just 4.1 percent of his dropbacks this season.