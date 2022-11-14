Clark's two-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy was lifted by commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday, Charles Goodman of USA Today reports.

Clark will not count against the Chiefs' 53-man roster limit thanks to a roster exemption given to the team by commissioner Goodell, though he figures to be activated sometime ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers. The eighth-year defensive recorded 15 tackles, including three sacks, over the first seven games of the season, and he should reprise his starting role moving forward. Clark's return should help bolster Kansas City's deep corps of pass rushers alongside Carlos Dunlap and Chris Jones.