Chiefs' Frank Clark: Returns to practice
Clark (wrist) is practicing Thursday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Clark missed Wednesday's practice while managing a sore wrist, from which he now appears to have recovered. It's possible that the Chiefs could opt to take a cautious approach to Clark's health, in which case the star pass rusher could miss Saturday's preseason contest against the Bengals even if healthy.
