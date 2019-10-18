Play

Clark had five solo tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in Thursday's 30-6 loss at Denver.

Clark entered Thursday's games with only 12 total tackles and one sack, but he took advantage of a Broncos offensive line that surrendered nine sacks. The 26-year-old will have some extra time to prepare for the Packers in Week 8, a team which generally has good pass protection.

