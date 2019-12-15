Play

Clark (illness/shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Broncos, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Clark continues to recover from a stomach virus but remains on track to suit up Sunday, as coach Andy Reid indicated earlier in the week. The 26-year-old was limited to 55 percent and 46 percent of defensive snaps in the last two games, and it's unclear if he'll be limited again in Week 15.

