Clark had four tackles (four solo), a sack and a pass defended in Sunday's 35-32 loss to the Titans.

Clark was forced to miss the past two games with a neck injury, but managed to rack up his third sack in the past two games. It was reported following Sunday's game that Clark has been dealing with a pinched nerve in his neck since training camp, forcing him to play timid, so it's certainly a situation to monitor going forward. Despite injury concerns, he's still led all Kansas City defensive ends in snaps this season.