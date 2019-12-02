Clark was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a shoulder injury.

Clark registered a tackle for loss before exiting the contest, and Tanoh Kpassagnon filled in for the remainder of the game. The Chiefs held a commanding lead when Clark exited, so there's hope that he was held out for precautionary measure. It'll be worth keeping an eye on the disruptive defensive end's practice status leading up to Week 14's clash against the Patriots, as Clark was hitting his stride with four sacks over the previous three contests.