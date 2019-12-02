Chiefs' Frank Clark: Suffers shoulder injury
Clark was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a shoulder injury.
Clark registered a tackle for loss before exiting the contest, and Tanoh Kpassagnon filled in for the remainder of the game. The Chiefs held a commanding lead when Clark exited, so there's hope that he was held out for precautionary measure. It'll be worth keeping an eye on the disruptive defensive end's practice status leading up to Week 14's clash against the Patriots, as Clark was hitting his stride with four sacks over the previous three contests.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: Changing of the guard
There may not be any absolute must-start players on the waiver wire for Week 14, but there...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...