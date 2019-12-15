Clark (illness/shoulder) is active for Sunday's contest against the Broncos, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Clark spent the week recovering from a stomach virus and shoulder injury. He'll suit up Sunday despite officially being listed as questionable, but it remains to be seen whether the 26-year-old pass rusher will be limited in any capacity. Clark played just 55 percent and 46 percent of snaps on defense in the last two contests.