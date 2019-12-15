Play

Clark (illness/shoulder) is active for Sunday's contest against the Broncos, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Clark spent the week recovering from a stomach virus and shoulder injury. He'll suit up Sunday despite officially being listed as questionable, but it remains to be seen whether the 26-year-old pass rusher will be limited in any capacity. Clark played just 55 percent and 46 percent of snaps on defense in the last two contests.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories