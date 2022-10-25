Clark received a two-game suspension from the NFL on Tuesday for violating the league's personal conduct policy, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Clark's two-game suspension arises from a pair of weapon charges regarding a June 2021 incident involving possession of a concealed firearm, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While the Chiefs tend to their Week 8 bye, the 29-year-old will now miss the Week 9 matchup versus the Titans as well as the Week 10 contest against Jacksonville. While Clark is sidelined, Carlos Dunlap, Joshua Kaindoh and Mike Danna (calf) are in line for additional reps on Kansas City's defensive front.