Clark (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Clark will miss his first game since the 2016 season after not practicing all week. This is a big hit for the Chiefs' defense, which will have to step it up since Patrick Mahomes (knee) won't play. Emmanuel Ogbah is expected to start at defensive end, and he's impressed in the role already with 3.5 sacks through seven games.