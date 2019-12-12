Chiefs' Frank Clark: Visiting specialist Thursday
Clark (illness) is meeting with a specialist Thursday to address his stomach issue, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Clark managed to play through his aliment during Week 14's win over the Patriots, but he was held to a season-low 31 percent of snaps. The veteran defensive end was initially thought to be dealing with a flu, but it now appears as though his malady is of a trickier nature. Friday's practice session will reveal more information about Clark's chances of suiting up against Denver on Sunday.
