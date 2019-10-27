Clark (neck) is considered week-to-week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Clark is inactive for Sunday's tilt against the Packers, and he can't be considered a lock to retake the field Week 9 against Minnesota. A timetable for his recovery remains undisclosed. Emmanuel Ogbah is expected to start at defensive end as long as Clark is unable to go.

