Clark has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Raiders with a groin injury, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Clark logged one tackle before being ruled out during the third quarter. While the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear, it seems the Chiefs don't want to take any risks while currently up 24-6 over Las Vegas. It will be worth monitoring Clark's status during practice for additional clarity on his availability heading into the playoffs. In the short term, expect Carlos Dunlap and Mike Danna to see increased reps across from starting defensive end George Karlaftis in Saturday's regular-season finale.