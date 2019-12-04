Play

Clark (shoulder) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Clark didn't return to action after exiting this past Sunday's win over the Raiders, but it's a positive sign that he's on the practice field Wednesday. The fifth-year defensive end will look to elevate to full participation by Friday's drills. Clark has four sacks over the last four games, and Tanoh Kpassagnon is standing by in case Clark can't go.

