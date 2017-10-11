Chiefs' Frank Zombo: Logs half-sack in victory
Zombo recorded a half-sack to go along with five tackles (four solo) in Sunday night's triumph over the Texans.
The half-sack was Zombo's first quarterback take-down of the season. He saw 52 snaps (83%) in the contest, which is about as high of a workload as the veteran depth linebacker is going to see.
More News
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 Rankings Review
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...
-
Week 6 RB Rankings
How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...