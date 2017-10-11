Play

Zombo recorded a half-sack to go along with five tackles (four solo) in Sunday night's triumph over the Texans.

The half-sack was Zombo's first quarterback take-down of the season. He saw 52 snaps (83%) in the contest, which is about as high of a workload as the veteran depth linebacker is going to see.

