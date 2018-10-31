Zombo (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.

Zombo remains sidelined from practice due to a hamstring injury sustained during Kansas City's win over the Broncos in Week 8, and should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns. The depth linebacker has yet to exceed 20 defensive snaps this season, so Zombo's absence is unlikely to have a big impact on the Chiefs' defense if he's unable to suit up.

