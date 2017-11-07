Chiefs' Frank Zombo: Records first full sack of 2017
Zombo racked up five tackles (two solo), including a sack in Sunday's game against the Giants.
Zombo matched his season-high total for tackles during the contest and notched his first full sack of the campaign. He had previously collected a half-sack in Week 5 against the Texans, giving him 1.5 for the season. The veteran also made just his third start of 2017, but could make another next week if Dee Ford (back) is unavailable again for the Chiefs.
