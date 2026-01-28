Minshew (knee) will not require any procedures to address the season-ending knee injury he suffered in Week 16 and is already back to full strength, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Minshew missed the final two games of the regular season due to a left knee injury initially reported as a torn ACL and was then diagnosed as a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture, though Schefter now reports that the veteran quarterback merely suffered a bone bruise. After having played out the 2025 season on a one-year, $1.17 million contract with the Chiefs, Minshew will now be fully healthy in time to hit free agency this offseason. If he doesn't reunite with Kansas City, Minshew should have little difficulty securing a backup role elsewhere in the league.