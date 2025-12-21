Chiefs' Gardner Minshew: Hurts knee Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Minshew was forced out of Sunday's game against the Titans with a knee injury.
With Patrick Mahomes (knee) done for the season, Minshew drew the start in his place Sunday. Following his exit from the contest, Chris Oladokun is in at QB for the Chiefs.
