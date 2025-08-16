Minshew completed seven of nine pass attempts for 70 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 33-16 preseason loss to the Seahawks.

Minshew got the nod under center with Patrick Mahomes resting for the second straight preseason game. The veteran backup looked sharp out of the gates, cashing in a short touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan on the team's second offensive drive. It was a great sign to see Minshew slinging the ball around after suffering a broken collarbone last season with the Raiders. Expect Minshew to serve as Mahomes' primary backup this upcoming season.