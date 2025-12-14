Minshew entered Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers for an injured Patrick Mahomes (knee) with 1:53 remaining and completed three of five passes for 22 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

After Mahomes suffered an injury near the right sideline on an incomplete pass on the first play following the two-minute warning, Minshew was summoned for emergency duty in what was his first taste of regular-season action in 2025. Minshew proceeded to keep the Chiefs' last-gasp drive alive with completions of 11 and eight yards to Travis Kelce and a three-yard connection to Rashee Rice. However, the veteran signal-caller eventually hung the ball up on his fifth pass attempt, and Derwin James cut underneath Kelce to grab the interception and officially eliminate Kansas City from postseason contention in the process. With Mahomes set to undergo an MRI per Adam Schefter of ESPN and head coach Andy Reid not expressing optimism about the severity of the injury, Minshew appears likely to serve as the starting quarterback over the final three games of the regular season.