The Chiefs placed Minshew (knee) on injured reserve Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While Minshew avoided a torn ACL, which was the initial fear Sunday, he's been diagnosed with a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. It's enough to end Minshew's season, as he'll miss the final two weeks. In the meantime, Kansas City will play out the string on the season with Chris Oladokun and Shane Buechele as its quarterback options.