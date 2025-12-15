Minshew will start at quarterback the remainder of the 2025 campaign for Kansas City after an MRI confirmed Monday that Patrick Mahomes (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers.

Minshew entered Sunday's contest with 1:53 remaining in the fourth quarter, completing three of five throws for 22 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception in what amounted to his first pass attempts of the season. The veteran signal-caller will close out the Chiefs' final three games under center, with matchups looming on the road in Tennessee in Week 16, at home versus Denver in Week 17 and on the road in Las Vegas in Week 18. Minshew is playing out the season on a one-year contract, so if he's able to impress down the stretch it could improve his chances of re-signing with Kansas City. Across 10 appearances with the Raiders in 2024, Minshew completed 203 of 306 pass attempts for 2013 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.