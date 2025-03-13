Minshew (collarbone) has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Raiders released Minshew (collarbone) on Wednesday with a failed physical designation, but just one day later the 28-year-old landed his next assignment, that of backing up star QB Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. In that context, Minshew will remain off the fantasy radar as long as Mahomes is available, but in the event that Mahomes misses any time in 2025, Minshew provides the Chiefs with an experienced and reliable backup option to turn to.