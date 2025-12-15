Minshew will start the remainder of the 2025 campaign for Kansas City after an MRI confirmed Monday that Patrick Mahomes (knee) suffered a season-ending left ACL tear during Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers.

Minshew entered Sunday's contest with 1:53 remaining, completing three of five passes for 22 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception, logging his first pass attempts of the year. The veteran backup will close out the Chiefs' final three regular-season games under center, with matchups on the road against the Titans, at home against Denver, and away at Las Vegas on deck. Minshew is playing out the season on a one-year contract, so if he's able to impress down the stretch it could improve his chances of re-signing with Kansas City. Across 10 regular-season appearances with the Raiders in 2024, Minshew completed 203 of 306 pass attempts for 2013 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.