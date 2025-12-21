There are fears that Minshew suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Minshew is slated to undergo additional tests to confirm the severity of his injury, but it looks like he's in line to miss the Chiefs' last two games, based on initial reports. If so, Chris Oladokun would be in line to draw the start at QB for Kansas City on Thursday against the Broncos.