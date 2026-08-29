Nussmeier completed 22 of 34 passes for 198 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Chiefs' 9-9 preseason tie with the Seahawks on Friday.

The rookie seventh-round pick got an extended opportunity Friday and made relatively good use of it, although his 5.8 yards per attempt underscore Nussmeier largely played things close to the vest when dropping back. The LSU product finished preseason having completed 44 of 70 passes for 370 yards with no touchdowns and one interception, and it remains to be seen if he's locked in the No. 3 quarterback role over Chris Oladokun.