Jennings (concussion) was not spotted during Saturday's practice session, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
After signing with Kansas City in May, Jennings is fighting for a roster spot among receivers Daurice Fountain, Cornell Powell, Corey Coleman and Omar Bayless. The former fourth-round pick hasn't lived up to expectations through his first four seasons, as he's now playing for his seventh NFL team. There's no timetable for a return yet, but Jennings will likely sit out at least one week before taking the field again.