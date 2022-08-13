Jennings (concussion) is not playing against the Bears Saturday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Jennings wasn't able to get cleared from the concussion he suffered last week, and his chances to impress coaches and make the roster are dwindling as the preseason rolls on. Jennings has yet to make much of an impact in the NFL since being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seahawks, and has been relegated to the practice squad on multiple NFL teams with only a single game of NFL action to his credit.