Chiefs' Gehrig Dieter: Headed back to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dieter was promoted to the Chiefs' active roster Saturday.
Dieter was originally reverted to the practice squad after logging 18 total snaps in Week 16, but he'll once again be available Sunday against the Chargers.
