Chiefs' Gehrig Dieter: Inks reserve/future deal with Kansas City
The Chiefs signed Dieter to a reserve/future contract Monday, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Though he has yet to make his NFL debut, Dieter has been a member of the Kansas City organization in some capacity since entering the league last spring after going undrafted out of Alabama. He signed with the team as a free agent in May after the draft, then spent the entire 2017 campaign on the practice squad upon being waived in training camp. Dieter will stick with the Chiefs throughout their offseason program and hope that the year of experience he's banked will increase his chances of winning a roster spot in 2018.
