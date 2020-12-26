site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Gehrig Dieter: Jumps from practice squad
The Chiefs elevated Dieter to the active roster Saturday.
Dieter could be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Falcons. The 27-year-old wide receiver has played in two games this year, mainly playing on special teams.
