Dieter snared just one of his three targets for 22 yards over the final five weeks of the regular season after being promoted to the active roster.

Dieter did see the field some down the stretch with Sammy Watkins sidelines, playing a combined 32 offensives snaps in the final three games. He also served as a gunner on special teams and may have played well enough to seize an active roster spot in 2019. He remains under contract for at least one more season and will likely need to fight for a job on the 53-man once again.