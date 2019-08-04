Chiefs' Gehrig Dieter: Misses practice again
Dieter sat out of Sunday's practice with an undisclosed issue, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Dieter's injury is still unclear in both nature and severity. The 26-year-old is in a good position to fight for a roster spot when healthy -- given his ability to contribute on offense and special teams -- but he obviously needs to get back on the field first.
