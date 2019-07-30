Dieter didn't participate Tuesday due to an undisclosed issue, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Dieter's injury is unclear in both nature and severity. The 26-year-old spent most of 2017 and 2018 on Kansas City's practice squad, but managed to appear in four regular-season games last season while Sammy Watkins nursed a foot injury, recording one catch for 22 yards in that span. Dieter is in a good position to fight for a roster spot when healthy, offering contributions on offense and special teams.

