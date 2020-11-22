site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chiefs-gehrig-dieter-promoted-to-active-roster-462765 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chiefs' Gehrig Dieter: Promoted to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dieter was promoted to the Chiefs' active roster from the practice squad Saturday.
Dieter will serve as an extra player for Sunday's matchup with the Raiders. The 27-year-old exclusively played special teams in his only game action this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read