Dieter was signed to the Chiefs' 53-man roster Sunday, dddd reports.

Dieter failed to survive roster cutdowns in September and has since been on the Chiefs' practice squad. The 25-year-old has yet to make his NFL debut, but that could come Monday against the Rams with Sammy Watkins (foot) questionable, although he's unlikely to have an impact offensively regardless.

