Chiefs' Gehrig Dieter: Re-signs with Chiefs
Dieter signed a contract with the Chiefs on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Dieter has spent the last two seasons bumping between Kansas City's active roster and practice squad, and he'll now benefit from another offseason to develop in the team's system. He appeared in two regular-season games with the Chiefs in 2019 but was held without a target.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and the rest of the...
-
WR Dynasty Tiers
Heath Cummings says another young wave of talent is taking over the wide receiver position.
-
2/10 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects the newly-released 2020 rankings, debating players...
-
Dynasty Running Back Tiers
Heath Cummings settles on a top tier of six running backs, but says more are knocking on the...
-
5 lessons from XFL Week 1
Ben Gretch reviews the biggest takeaways from Week 1 in the XFL, beginning with a lack of clarity...
-
XFL DFS Week 1 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 1 XFL DFS contests.