Chiefs' Gehrig Dieter: Remains sidelined
Dieter (undisclosed) remained sidelined at Tuesday's practice, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Dieter has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury since the start of camp. He was originally expected to have a good chance at making the final 53-man roster due to his special team skills and close friendship with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. However, there are a plethora of other receivers competing for a depth role at the position, so a return to the field would certainly be advantageous for his chances at securing a spot.
