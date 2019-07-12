Dieter has a good chance to stick on the 53-man roster, offering value on both offense and special teams, according to Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star.

A possible suspension for Tyreek Hill further helps Dieter's case, and it doesn't hurt that he's close friends with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Alabama product spent most of 2017 and 2018 on Kansas City's practice squad, eventually landing on the active roster last November after Sammy Watkins injured his foot. Dieter logged just 32 offensive snaps and one reception in four regular-season games, but he also played 46 snaps on special teams, showing enough to remain active for the playoffs after Watkins returned. Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson are the top candidates to earn snaps behind Hill/Watkins, but Dieter, Marcus Kemp and Byron Pringle also figure to get their chances this summer.