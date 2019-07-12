Chiefs' Gehrig Dieter: Well positioned for roster spot
Dieter has a good chance to stick on the 53-man roster, offering value on both offense and special teams, according to Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star.
A possible suspension for Tyreek Hill further helps Dieter's case, and it doesn't hurt that he's close friends with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Alabama product spent most of 2017 and 2018 on Kansas City's practice squad, eventually landing on the active roster last November after Sammy Watkins injured his foot. Dieter logged just 32 offensive snaps and one reception in four regular-season games, but he also played 46 snaps on special teams, showing enough to remain active for the playoffs after Watkins returned. Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson are the top candidates to earn snaps behind Hill/Watkins, but Dieter, Marcus Kemp and Byron Pringle also figure to get their chances this summer.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FSGA Experts League draft walkthrough
Ben Gretch walks you through his strategy and results for a recent experts draft
-
Melvin Gordon holdout a problem
Melvin Gordon threatens to hold out from Chargers training camp, making him a risky first-round...
-
Fantasy football breakouts, best targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Why I was wrong to doubt Damien Williams
Jamey Eisenberg originally had Damien Williams as a bust candidate earlier this offseason....
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Rudolph
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...