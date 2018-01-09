The Chiefs signed Atkinson to a reserve/future contract Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzerreports.

Atkinson spent the preseason with the Raiders and flashed as both a runner and pass catcher in the preseason finale, rushing nine times for 60 yards and catching two passes for another 33 yards. However, he was cut prior to the season opener only to sign with the Chiefs' practice squad shortly thereafter. The Notre Dame product, who was clocked with a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the 2014 combine, possesses explosive measurables but will likely need to impress on special teams in order to stick with Kansas City into the 2018 campaign.