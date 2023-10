Karlaftis (hamstring) is listed as active Thursday night against the Broncos.

The second-year pro was a limited participant in practices earlier in the week and carried a questionable tag into the contest. While Karlaftis is available Thursday, he could be on something of a snap count, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. The 2022 first-round pick has 15 tackles, four quarterback hits, two sacks and one pass defensed in five starts this season.