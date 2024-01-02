Karlaftis finished Sunday's 25-17 win over the Bengals with five tackles (four solo), including 1.5 sacks.

Both of Karlaftis' sacks came in the fourth quarter. His first was split with Charles Omenihu for a seven-yard loss, and Karlaftis got a sack of his own on Jake Browning with less than two minutes to go in the game that helped seal the win for the Chiefs. Karlaftis has a team-leading 10.5 sacks over 16 games this season and is tied for 16th in the league in that category.