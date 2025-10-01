Karlaftis recorded two tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the Chiefs' win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Karlaftis has been extremely disruptive through four games to begin the season, as he's already up to 18 tackles (13 solo), including 3.0 sacks and six TFLs, 10 QB hits and one pass breakup on 88 percent of the defensive snaps for Kansas City. Only Nik Bonitto has logged more QB hits (11) than Karlaftis through four games.